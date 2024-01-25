New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for "economic independence" of the country, while emphasising that the Modi government has empowered all sections of society "without any discrimination."

Speaking at an event at DU's Hindu College, Sitharaman highlighted the difference between the previous governments and the Modi government's last 10 years.

"Despite the excellent energy with which India wanted to grow post-independence. Not very recently, we began to get telephones in our houses without the recommendation of an MP. Not till recently we could get a gas cylinder without a recommendation. Not till recently we could have better roads, airports and. Not till recently we could have enough seats in engineering colleges. Today all of these are being ramped up with a sense of urgency," she asserted.

"If you ask me what is so different in the last 10 years, previous governments also provided roads, houses and telephones. In 2014, still there was a huge number waiting for their houses and electricity roads. When I say huge number more than 50 per cent So when I say the government has done to empower people. 50 years went by without a sense of urgency," she added.

Contending that the Modi government do not discriminate among citizens, Sitharaman said: "Today we don't differentiate. I am not saying some should get some should wait for it. That is why you hear the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) saying I am looking at Today's India for four groups which will include every section of the society. These are Yuva, Women, Farmers and the poor. Just these four groups. Then you dont get into which caste which community which religion. Everybody is covered into it."

The minister also recalled the rich history of the college and encouraged students to learn from their elders who worked for the independence of the country.

"Your history should be our future. Remember what your elders did for the country. For a college like Hindu, the glorious history that you played in India's freedom movement.To achieve India's political independence to achieve the freedom to rule ourselves. Todsy we have to repeat that role for economic independence or atmanirbharta," she said.

"You have in you that grit, determination and angst to take the country forward. And the time has come to build up the country which is going devoid of those problems faced by most of your family members," she added. (ANI)

