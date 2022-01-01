New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring Rs 20,000 crore in the accounts of over 10 crore farmer families across the country on the very first day of 2022, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that in the last seven years the country has seen how this government is farmer-friendly with its continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant.

The Home Minister took to Twitter to express his views soon after the Prime Minister transferred an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore farmer families across the country as part of the 10th installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN).

The Minister said, "Without farmers empowerment, the overall development of the country is impossible".

He said that the "PMKisan" scheme has done a great job of keeping the farmers debt-free by giving them financial support at the most critical time of farming.

The Minister also said the country has seen how the Modi government has been making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant for the last seven years.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore (100 million) farmers across India as the 10th installment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

