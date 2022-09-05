Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government is prioritising "division" over development, alleged Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Monday.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has organised 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unify the country.

“The Narendra Modi government is prioritising division over development in the country. Issues like inflation and unemployment have worsened but the Centre is diverting attention (of people) towards other issues," Patwari, the executive chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, told reporters here.

The former MP minister claimed that 10 per cent of people have accumulated the wealth of 50 per cent population in the country.

