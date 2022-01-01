Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) The Congress Saturday attacked the Central government over price rise, saying both Prime Minister Narendra "Modi and inflation are harmful for the country".

"Modi hai to mehengai hai (If there's Modi, there's inflation)," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said, also criticising the government over the Goods and services Tax terming it 'Gabbar Singh tax'.

Talking to reporters here, she said the Modi government's New Year gift to the poor are recession, unemployment and inflation.

"Both Modi and inflation are harmful for the country," the Congress spokesman said.

She said that 10 years ago when the Congress was in power, the unemployment rate was two percent, but it has reached about 10 percent in 2021.

