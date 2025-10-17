New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the "Modi model" of governance is proving effective not only in Haryana but across the entire country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key promises are being consistently fulfilled in the state and Haryana is steadily moving forward on the path of development.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Panchkula today.

Responding to a question about his visit to Bihar, the Chief Minister said, "I am going there to campaign. The people have experienced Congress rule, whether in Bihar or Punjab; they now want development." Speaking about Punjab, the Chief Minister added that both the Congress and now the Aam Aadmi Party came to power by making false promises. The people will give them a fitting response in 2027."

CM Saini, responding to questions, said that the people of the state are happy, which is why he always wears a smile. Advising the opposition, the Chief Minister remarked that laughter is good for health.

Talking about his visit to Japan, CM Saini said that several companies expressed their interest in investing in Haryana. Citing an example from the Mahabharata, he remarked that just as Barbarik could only see Sudarshan, similarly, in Japan, people were chanting "Modi-Modi." Everyone he met praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. The Chief Minister also informed that MoUs worth over Rs 5,000 crore were signed during the two-day visit.

Congratulating the people of the state on Dhanteras, the Chief Minister said that Haryana's tehsils will remain open on Dhanteras. Relevant staff and officers will be available for the registration of plots allotted to the beneficiaries.

Responding to questions about the cases of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep, Chief Minister described both incidents as unfortunate. He said that the Chandigarh Police is investigating one case, while the Haryana Police is investigating the other. The Chief Minister assured that the government will not allow injustice to be done to any family and expressed confidence that the investigations will reveal the truth. (ANI)

