New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik spoke over phone on Wednesday and discussed the bilateral strategic partnership as well as the close cooperation during COVID-19.

During the call, the Omani Sultan expressed his appreciation for the COVID-19 vaccines supplied by India to Oman.

The leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation in the joint fight against the pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Spoke to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. We discussed our Strategic Partnership, and our close cooperation during COVID-19. Conveyed my best wishes for one year of HM the Sultan's reign and his ‘Vision 2040' for Oman," Modi tweeted.

The leaders expressed satisfaction about the growing India-Oman cooperation in all areas including defence, health, trade and investment, the PMO said.

Both leaders appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in enhancing the economic and cultural ties between the two strategic partners, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)