Nashik, Jul 10 (PTI) The opposition parties may claim to have several faces for the post of prime minister but the only suitable person for it was Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Monday.

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment asserted Modi will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and be PM again.

"They (opposition) might be having several faces for the PM's post but there is only one suitable face for the PM's post and it is PM Modi. He will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and become the PM of the country again. The people are with us," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had recently said there are several faces in the opposition ranks who could be PM.

Athawale backed the Uniform Civil Code and said Muslims must not have misunderstandings about the law.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's view was there must be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). All the citizens in the country should be equal. The Muslim community should not have any misunderstandings about the law. My party supports the UCC. This law is necessary for Hindu-Muslim unity," he told reporters.

Athawale also said no one was a friend or foe in politics and cited his example claiming he had been with the BJP and (undivided) Shiv Sena alliance for 12-13 years and had also previously worked with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

