New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Abul Kalam Azad and J B Kripalani on their birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying they devoted themselves towards empowering the lives of the poor and youth.

Both Azad and Kripalani were Congress presidents, and Azad was also the first education minister of India. A Gandhian and socialist, Kripalani had later left the Congress following differences with the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Also Read | 'Hunar Haat Strengthening Resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local', Says BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Maulana Azad and Acharya Kripalani are remembered as exemplary stalwarts who made outstanding contributions to national progress. They devoted themselves towards empowering the lives of the poor and youth. I bow to them on their Jayanti. Their ideals continue to motivate us."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)