Noida, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh here on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were working towards making India that party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee dreamt about.

The former Union minister said this after observing the death anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of BJP's forerunner Jana Sangha, at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Singh participated in a tree-plantation programme here along with Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh to mark the “sacrifice day” on Mookerjee's death anniversary, according to a BJP statement.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee had sacrificed his life to make Kashmir an integral part of India. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are currently working towards making an India that Mookerjee dreamt about,” Singh, the BJP's UP in-charge, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“BJP workers used to raise the slogan repeatedly that (the land) where Mookerjee made sacrifice, that Kashmir is ours. The work of realising this slogan was done by the prime minister,” he added.

A critic of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mookerjee had died under detention in Kashmir in 1953 after being arrested for entering the region without the required permit, a legal necessity then challenged by him.

The BJP-led government had nullified the special constitutional provision for the then state, now a Union territory, in 2019, fulfilling one of the party's foundational promises tracing back to Mookerjee's legacy.

