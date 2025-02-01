New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government will launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Government To Launch INR 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, ST Entrepreneurs, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining, she added.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)