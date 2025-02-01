New Delhi, February 1: The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries. Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Big Boost for Startups in Union Budget

VIDEO | "A scheme will be launched for 5 lakh women SC/ST first-time entrepreneurs. This will provide term loans up to Rs 2 crore during the next five years. The scheme will incorporate lessons from the successful Standup India scheme," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman… pic.twitter.com/66ajC3flcW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2025

Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said. The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added. She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.

