New Delhi, February 1: The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries. Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Big Boost for Startups in Union Budget

Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said. The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added. She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.

