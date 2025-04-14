Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like an elder brother to her and that he always saw her husband and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder 'Captain' Vijayakant as more than a political colleague, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant claimed on Monday.

She said Vijayakant was not just a towering figure in Tamil cinema and politics but also a man who earned the love and respect of many, including the Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modiji always saw him as more than a political colleague. He would fondly call him the Lion of Tamil Nadu and check on him like an elder brother during his illness. Their bond was built on true affection and mutual respect - it was a friendship that went beyond politics," she said.

Posting a video on the social media platform X, Premallatha said both Modi and her husband were very good friends. He made it a point to greet the 'Captain' on his birthdays or enquired with her about his health whenever Vijayakanth took ill.

"Then Prime Minister who spoke to me assured me of his help in case of any need. 'You can ask me if you need help. I am like your elder brother' he said. And I can't forget those words in my lifetime," she said.

Vijayakant died on December 28, 2023, when he was 71, due to age-related ailments.

The Prime Minister discussed many things concerning the people with remarkable humility and never acted as though he held such a high office. "He is like a brother to us," Premallatha said.

She also recalled the letter the Prime Minister wrote to Vijayakant about the relations they cherished and the gesture of conferring Padma Bhushan on Vijayakant.

"We used to admire Modiji for many things... he was always simple, humane and a great leader. He came from a small family, yet he achieved the highest. This takes Modiji to the people's hearts," she said.

It may be recalled that in the 2024 Loksabha election, the DMDK parted ways with the BJP and aligned with the AIADMK. Another ally of the AIADMK, namely the PMK, however, joined hands with the BJP. The DMK combine emerged victorious in the poll securing all the 39 seats in the state.

