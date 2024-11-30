New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was causing a "serious obstruction" in the tribunal's functioning by not providing an "appropriate response" in the matter of health hazards to students due to use of asbestos sheets in educational institutions.

Earlier in July, the green panel had asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to find out whether the hazards faced by students were different from the threats asbestos work posed to industrial workers. If the health risks were dissimilar, the ministry had to conduct a scientific study and submit it, the NGT said.

In an order dated November 26, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad said the reply of the ministry dated September 24 did not provide a specific reply regarding the scientific study.

The bench noted that the next day, the tribunal's order directed the MoEFCC to conduct a study after constituting an expert committee of multi-disciplinary specialists and submit a report within two months.

It said that the ministry's advocate said that a 12-member committee was formed. But he failed to reply whether a study was conducted.

The tribunal noted the absence of any ministry official to apprise the tribunal about complying with its earlier order.

"In these facts and circumstances, the tribunal, due to lack of appropriate response on the part of MoEFCC is not in a position to proceed further in the matter and this a serious obstruction caused in the functioning of the tribunal by the environmental ministry itself," the tribunal said.

"In these facts and circumstances, having no option, we are constraint to direct an officer of MoEFCC, not below the rank of joint secretary, who is well conversant with the subject in issue, to remain present personally on the next date, and to explain as to why order dated September 25 has not been complied with by it though non-compliance of tribunal's order constitutes an offence," it added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 17.

