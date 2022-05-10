New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage Central probe agencies to investigate the explosion in Punjab's Mohali.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government saying that they are "incapable" of handling the situation, and neither do they have the intention to.

"I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage Central probe agencies in the matter as AAP government is not capable to handle so, nor does it have the right intent," Shergill told ANI.

He went on to say that the AAP government in Punjab is harmful to the state's security.

"Bhagwant Mann should wake up; he should realise that he is the Chief Minister of Punjab now and not the Kejriwal campaign Minister," the Congress leader said.

"AAP Punjab Govt is proving to be injurious to peace and security of Punjab. High time Bhagwant Mann ji starts acting like "Mukh Mantri" of Punjab rather than "Kejriwal Prachar Mantri"!! Attack on Police office in Mohali should serve as alarm bell/warning sign for administration!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers over the last night's explosion in Mohali, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits.

He held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far.

"Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers. Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on," said the Punjab CM after the meeting.

On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons," It can't be ignored. We are investigating it." (ANI)

