Chandigarh, May 10: In yet another incident of crime against women, a resident of EWS colony in Mauli Nagar was allegedly assaulted by 4 people on Monday. Reportedly, the attackers used wooden sticks and a sword to attack the woman.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that the four accused forcefully entered her house on Monday and attacked her. The accused were identified as Ajeet, Neeraj, Sujeet, and Sandeep, all residents of Mauli Jagran. Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Tribal Woman Assaulted, Stripped in Public by Group of People in Dakshina Kannada, FIR Filed Against 8.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of attempted murder against the four accused. "All accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).