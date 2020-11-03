New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Union housing and urban affairs ministry will organise a one-day Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference next week, a statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the main theme of this year's event is "Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility".

The theme focuses on innovative measures taken at the national and international levels to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide accessible and convenient transport to people, it said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the '13th Urban Mobility India Conference 2020' on November 9, the statement said.

The day-long event will be held online, it said and added that Jan Gehl, who is a renowned Danish architect, an urbanist, a professor and founder of Modern Urban Planning, will deliver the key note address.

Twelve events have so far been organised on urban mobility, and state governments, city authorities and other stakeholders have gained substantially through participation in these conferences, according to the ministry.

