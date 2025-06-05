New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed shock over the loss of 11 lives in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru following RCB victory celebrations.

"Shocked and saddened that a moment of joy and celebration has turned into a tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Om Shanti. 11 Dead In Bengaluru Stampede; Siddaramaiah Says Over 2 Lakh Showed Up," he posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday about the incident. She offered her condolences to the families of those who died and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

In a social media post on X, Droupadi Murmu wrote, "The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said that the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

