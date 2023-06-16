Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A special PMLA court here has denied temporary bail on medical grounds to the partner of a Pune-based education group who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Accused Vinay Aranha had sought three weeks' bail on the grounds that he wanted to undergo surgery for stones in the gallbladder as well as treatment for “grade 1 fatty liver”. The court said the medical requirements can be taken care of by doctors at the state-run JJ hospital here.

The ED has alleged that accused Aranha, a partner in the Pune-based Rosary Education Group, got loans totalling Rs 46 crore from Cosmos Cooperative Bank, Pune, through fake documents and used the money for his extravagant lifestyle.

Aranha's plea for temporary bail was rejected by special PMLA Judge MG Deshpande on June 14. A detailed order was made available on Friday.

In its order, the court held it is not a case that grade 1 fatty liver coupled with gallbladder stones are incurable.

Experts in the surgery department of the JJ hospital can undertake the surgery of the applicant and also prescribe him a proper diet which will ultimately reverse his enlarged liver, said the court.

The court also noted that it cannot be ignored that the accused has avoided investigation and for that, he evaded summonses by producing fake medical certificates.

“If private hospitalisation is allowed by granting temporary bail, certainly, there is every chance that he would tamper with the evidence, hampering further investigation on false and fake reasons,” the court added.

The court directed the superintendent of Taloja jail, where Aranha is lodged, to take him to the state-run hospital and get him admitted for his gallbladder surgery. While treating the accused, the doctors shall also fix his diet for his grade I fatty liver, it said.

