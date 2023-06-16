Jaipur, June 16: Three hundred people were taken ill after consuming food at a religious function in Rajasthan's Dausa, health officials said on Friday.

Dausa's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia said that 300 people complained of stomach aches, vomiting after food at a religious function in the Mandawar area on Thursday night in Pakhar village. Food Poisoning in Jharkhand: 80 People, Mostly Children, Fall Sick in Dhanbad After Having Food With Spurious ‘Chaat Masala’ at Village Fair.

He said that all the people were provided treatment at Mandawar, Mahua, Dausa, and nearby health centres and most of them were discharged after first aid. Bilonia said 15 people are admitted to two hospitals at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)