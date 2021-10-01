Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A special court here on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, arrested in a money laundering case, till October 5.

Saeed Khan was arrested under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 28 in a case of money laundering related to the alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, an MP from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

Khan was produced before a special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Friday, and his custody was extended by another five days for further probe into the matter.

The probe agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.

The case is based on an FIR against some accused persons for alleged fraud worth Rs 18 crore and some linked irregularities.

