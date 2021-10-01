New Delhi, October 1: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the results of the MCA, March and MHMCT entrance tests 2021. The candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to login and check as well as download the result online in easy steps. Apart from the official website, students can also download the result through the Direct Link here.

The MHT CET 2021 for Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) was held on September 15. Candidates have to download their scorecards with the subject-wise break-up of marks, using their application number and date of birth.

MHT CET results 2021; Steps to check Online

Candidates have to visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download the MHT CET results in 2021 online. On the homepage, click on the view scorecard link for the relevant course Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The MHT CET result scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra CET cell has also provided an option for the candidates who were unable to appear for the MHT CET 2021 on the scheduled dates due to Mumbai rains to appear on October 9-10.

