Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary Kailash arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in an alleged money laundering case related to former state home Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra Kailash Gaikwad on September 30 in a money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. He has been asked to appear before the agency on September 30.

However, he had sought one week's time to appear before the central agency.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

