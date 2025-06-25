Shimla (Himanchal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The office of The Director General of Police, Himanchal Pradesh has issued a public advisory regarding monsoon preparedness. The notice stated that significant risk in the area which includes hilly terrain, fast-flowing rivers and landslide-prone zone which heighten the danger of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts posing a threat to life and property.

The public advisory is issued to promote alertness, preparedness and timely action among citizens. It has requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains, especially near hillsides, rivers and low-lying areas, monitor weather forecasts and alerts issued by the Meteorological Department and local administration.

It has urged to public to save emergency contacts such as the Police (112), Disaster Response Teams, local helplines and health services. The advisor also asked the residents to keep mobile phones charged and store essential items such as dry food, water, medicines, flashlight, batteries, and warm clothing.

For the people living near rivers, streams & dams are advised to stay away from swollen rivers, nullahs, and waterfalls during and after rainfall. They should also be prepared for emergency evacuation and follow evacuation orders issued by authorities without delay. In case of dam water release, people are requested to adhere strictly to instructions issued by the local administration.

The hydropower project authorities are also advised to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs and coordinate with District Administration before releasing water. They have to ensure all sirens and public announcement systems are functional to alert nearby communities.

The tourists & water sports operators (especially in Kullu, Bilaspur and Una districts) are asked to suspend activities during inclement weather. Tourists must follow government advisories and avoid river-based activities during high flow periods. Sites must maintain life jackets, trained guides and rescue equipment at all times.

District SPs are asked to ensure that emergency response teams are fully equipped and alert. Officers must inspect vulnerable sites regularly and share public helpline numbers (112, WhatsApp, email, station numbers). Field officers should act promptly as first responders during emergencies.

The notice has asked the public to cooperate and refrain from spreading any kind of misinformation. (ANI)

