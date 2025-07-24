Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh remains gripped by the devastating impact of monsoon, with the cumulative death toll rising to 147 since June 20, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed on Thursday. Of the total fatalities, 79 were attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 68 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period.

According to the SDMA's latest cumulative update, the state has witnessed over 1.38 lakh reported incidents of damage to public and private property, resulting in estimated financial losses exceeding Rs 1,753 lakhs. Mandi district has borne the brunt of both casualties and infrastructure destruction, emerging as the worst-affected region.

There were 28 incidents of landslides, 42 flash floods, and 25 cloudbursts, which have severely impacted connectivity and essential services. According to the Thursday evening update, 274 roads remain blocked across the state, with Mandi alone accounting for 165 of them, including crucial stretches of National Highway 70. Kullu district reports 58 blocked roads, followed by Lahaul-Spiti with 12 and Kangra with 11.

Essential services also faced disruption. A total of 173 water supply schemes are currently non-operational, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts. Additionally, the power supply remains disrupted in 56 areas due to damage to distribution transformers.

Restoration work is underway on a war footing by teams from the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority.

Authorities continue to caution residents against travel in vulnerable areas, warning that persistent heavy rains may trigger further landslides and flash floods in the coming days. (ANI)

