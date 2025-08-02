Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): As relentless monsoon rains continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed widespread disruption of essential services across the state.

According to the latest evening report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on August 2, a total of 403 roads remain blocked, 411 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 196 water supply schemes are currently non-functional due to rain-induced damages.

The SDMA stated that 179 people have died since the beginning of the monsoon season. Of these, 101 fatalities are directly attributed to rain-related incidents, such as landslides, flash floods, and building collapses.

The remaining 78 deaths have occurred in road accidents, many of which have been exacerbated by treacherous conditions caused by the heavy rainfall.

National Highway-505 remains closed at Chhatru due to landslides near Gramphu-Batal. Several districts, including Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Una, have recorded significant infrastructure losses. In particular, Mandi leads with 174 roads blocked, followed by Chamba with 111, and Kullu with 67.

Power disruptions are especially acute in Una (171 DTRs disrupted), Kullu (136 DTRs), and Kangra (60 DTRs). Water supply issues were notably severe in Chamba (41 schemes disrupted), Una (26), and Kangra (60).

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, especially in vulnerable hilly areas, and to stay updated with local advisories as inclement weather persists. (ANI)

