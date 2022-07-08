New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): With the onset of torrential monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are going to witness heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall for the next five days, out of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Also Read | Possibility of Heavy Rain with Thunder and Lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert in Goa for July 8. The state is likely to experience a wet spell due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (>204.4 mm) at isolated places consecutively for five days.

"Extremely Heavy Rainfall (rainfall>204.5mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa districts on July 7 and 8. Very heavy rainfall (rainfall>115.5mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at a few places over both districts from July 7 to 9 and at isolated places on July 10 and 11. Heavy rainfall (rainfall>64.4mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at a few places from July 7 onwards. Intense spells of rainfall very likely. Winds gusting to around 50kmph very likely along with the rainfall spells," IMD said in a statement.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants 5-Day Interim Bail to Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair, Asks Him To 'Not Put Up Any Tweets'.

Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka are predicted to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days," the IMD report stated.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to encounter isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity during the next two days.

"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July, 2022," the IMD report added.

Squally weather of wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coasts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)