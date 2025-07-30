New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Minutes after the proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, the House was adjourned till 12 pm amid opposition sloganeering on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the house. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded the date for the discussion on SIR.

"I want to know when it (discussion on SIR) will be taken in the house. Please tell the date and time," Kharge demanded.

Kharge was cut short by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh and the house was adjourned amid sloganeering.

Meanwhile, Members of the INDIA bloc held a protest at Makkar Dwar inside the Parliament complex, to oppose the Election Commision's SIR.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda is scheduled to address Rajya Sabha today as the discussion on Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament, as per a government source.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament.

According to the source, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 pm, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 pm.

On the other hand, proceedings in the Lok Sabha have begun at 11 am.

Union Home Minister will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months. Under the motion, the President's rule will be extended till February 13, 2026, after the Parliament's concession.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Along with Amit Shah's motion to extend the President's rule, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will move the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'.

Moreover, Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will move a motion to recommend that Rajya Sabha appoint one member for the joint parliamentary committee on One Nation One Election, after the retirement of P. Wilson. (ANI)

