New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has moved a notice of a motion before the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

In a notice to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh wrote, "I hereby serve notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 03/02/2025 "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and American President Donald Trump's repeated claims of diffusing the tension between India and Pakistan that led to the ceasefire."

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has also moved a Notice of Motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the house.

In a notice, Chowdhury also mentioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, saying that if his claims are "true," it would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement.

The notice reads, "The matter becomes even more serious in light of former US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements-made 24 times so far, most recently on July 19-claiming that he personally mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and used trade leverage to end hostilities."

"Such assertions, if true, would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement, which prohibits third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. The people of India deserve to know whether the Shimla agreement remains in place or not," it added.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Air India (AI) 171 crash.

The opposition is also likely to corner the government on United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike on terror camps in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Earlier, the Opposition had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The INDIA bloc will demand justice for the victims and question the government's handling of the attack.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

