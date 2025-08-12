Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session will feature 12 consecutive sittings, which will be the longest duration since the ninth Vidhan Sabha, in view of the recent large-scale monsoon disaster, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level security review meeting, and later to ANI, Pathania said the extended session, beginning August 18 and ending September 2, was designed to allow deeper deliberations on balancing infrastructure development with ecological safety in the wake of widespread rain-induced destruction across the state.

"Keeping in mind the massive damage from floods and rains, we have decided on a longer session with 12 sittings so that consensus can evolve on development that is scientific, sustainable, and does not overload our fragile mountains," Pathania said.

The Speaker noted that such a long Monsoon Session has occurred only twice before in 1962 and 2009.

"This will be the third time in Himachal's legislative history that the Monsoon Session has 12 sittings," he said, adding that the aim was to address both infrastructure strengthening and the capacity of the hills to withstand heavy monsoon rains.

Pathania also chaired a meeting with senior police officials to ensure foolproof arrangements inside and outside the Assembly premises.

"We hold a security review meeting before every session to ensure law and order is maintained. This meeting covers access passages, visitor provisions, and all measures to prevent any disruption," he said.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, 635 starred and 127 unstarred questions have been submitted by legislators, with more expected before August 18. Questions postponed from previous sessions will also be taken up.

"This year, we aim to complete 35 sittings in one year, setting an example for other state assemblies. Himachal Pradesh Assembly has already become a model for others," he said.

He added that an all-party meeting would be held at 12 noon on August 18 before the session begins, while a media interaction is scheduled for August 14.

The Speaker stressed that the devastating monsoon, which has caused nearly Rs 2,000 crore in losses and impacted every district through heavy rain, landslides, and cloudbursts, requires a rethinking of the development approach.

"Roads, schools, and infrastructure must be built with safety in mind. The carrying capacity of hills should guide planning. If geology doesn't permit, policies must reflect that. This is a serious matter needing bipartisan consensus," he said.

He further suggested that cutting and filling during road construction must be balanced, and that multistory buildings in sensitive zones should be regulated through policy.

The Monsoon Session is expected to see debates on policy reforms, public grievances, and legislative bills, making it one of the most politically significant sessions of recent years. (ANI)

