New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): On the eleventh day of the Parliament Monsoon session on Thursday, several MPs from opposition parties gave notices in Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue at length under Rule 267.

Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha allows for the suspension of rules on the day's agenda to debate an urgent matter with the Chairman's approval.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and RJD's Manoj Jha have given Suspension of Business notice to discuss the situation in Manipur.

However, the Centre has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion, on the issue, not exceeding more than two hours, under Rule 176, which the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is objecting saying they want a "full meal discusison" and not just a toast and butter discussion of one-two hours.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over their demands for discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267 and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the debate on Manipur violence under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours.

“There is no time limit for discussion on Manipur situation under Rule 176,” he said, adding that the parties “will have full say".

He said 60 notices were submitted under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur violence but he has already conveyed his decision.

Over the opposition’s demand for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House during the debate on Manipur, the Chairman said he cannot issue a directive.

“Directive from the chair cannot be issued. I can’t give that directive. I shall not,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he had given notice for discussion under Rule 267 and other opposition MPs also pressed over their demand.

Dhankhar said he gave the floor to the Leader of Opposition but the opportunity “was not wholesomely utilised". Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walkout against the stance of the government on their demand, which they have been raising since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Congress and 25 other opposition parties have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A bloc. (ANI)

