New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Amid the continued stalemate in the Parliament, the passing of eight bills in the Rajya Sabha during the third week of the ongoing monsoon session increased the productivity of the House to 24.20 per cent, said sources on Saturday.

"With the Rajya Sabha passing 8 Bills during the third week of the ongoing monsoon session, the productivity of the House for the week has increased to 24.20 per cent from 13.70 per cent of the previous week but fell short of 32.20 per cent productivity clocked during the first week. The overall productivity of the House for the first three weeks of the monsoon session has been 22.60 per cent," sources said.

They informed that during the third week, 68 members from 17 parties took part in the discussions on eight bills.

"The House spent 3 hours 25 minutes in passing these Bills. Of the total available time of 28 hours 30 minutes during the week, 1 hour 41 minutes has been spent on Question Hour during when 17 Starred Questions were orally answered. 21 hours 36 minutes of the time of the House has been lost due to disruptions during the week," they noted.

Notably, the parties whose members took part in the discussion on bills in the limited period were--AIADMK, Aam Admi Party, BJD, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), DMK, JD(U), NCP, RJD, RPI, Shiv Sena, TDP, TMC(Moopanar), TRS and YSRCP.

According to sources, due to continued disruptions for the last three weeks, of the total available time of 78 hours 30 minutes, a total time of 60 hours 28 minutes has been lost.

"Of the total functional time of 17 hours 44 minutes, the House could spend 4 hours 49 minutes on Government Bills, 3 hours 19 minutes on Question Hour and 4 hours 37 minutes on the Short Duration Discussion on COVID-19 related issues during the first three weeks of the monsoon session," they informed.

A total of 80 members participated in the discussions on 12 Bills that were so far passed by the Rajya Sabha.

"A total of 197 Zero Hour and 153 Special Mention occasions were lost due to the persistent disruptions during the monsoon session so far," they added.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

