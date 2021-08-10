New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Amid the continued ruckus by Opposition MPs, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes till 3:03 pm.

The Opposition MP continued sloganeering demanding discussion on the Pegasus row and farmers' issue when the House met at 3:37 pm after 15 minutes break, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time in the day.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs came to the Rajya Sabha MPs came to the house dressed in black or with black bands tied on their arms in protest against the government for not giving time to discuss the alleged use of Pegasus spyware and farmers' issues.

"They are going to privatise insurance, which is going to lead to the loss of many jobs. We are opposing this. All the opposition parties are protesting," said Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav when asked why leaders are wearing black dresses.

Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil the Opposition is protesting against the government on issues including farmers' protests, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

"Look, this is our protest. The government wants to kill the democracy. We gave the 'calling attention' motion and said that the agricultural law should be withdrawn. The condition in the house is that when we want to discuss the issues related to the security of the country, then we are not given an opportunity. We are not given an opportunity to speak when Army and intelligence are being spied on. Inflation is skyrocketing, the price of petrol and diesel are not in control. We are protesting against all this by putting on a black band," said Gohil.

AAP MP Sushil Gupta also participated in the protest and said, "Since the proceeding of the Parliament started, the opposition has not been given a chance to speak. We have been demanding discussion on Pegasus but the opportunity was not given. There is no opportunity to discuss the agricultural black law, and today they are bringing the Insurance Bills. We are protesting because the government is running the house in an arbitrary manner."

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

