Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday assured it would work transparently months after it scrapped the Darbar Move under which the capital was shifted from Jammu to Srinagar twice a year.

Speaking at a public event after inaugurating Jammu Haat, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said, "It is being said that stopping Darbar Move will affect Jammu and Kashmir's economy. A long time back, I had come here on August 7. I saw 200 trucks loaded with files and many of the files were lost on the way. There was a huge racket and some people who are against the welfare of the state wanted it to continue. Now it (Jammu office) has been converted into an e-Office."

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death in Yerawada; Arrested.

"I assure you all that Centre Government and UT Government will work for the development here. Time has gone by when some people used to run the government here for their corrupt motives. My government is working transparently in this regard.

Every penny will be used for the benefit of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha added.

Also Read | Sign Language Day 2021: Dr Virendra Kumar To Interact With the Winners of 4th Indian Sign Language Competition.

Darbar Move was a name given to the bi-annual shift of the secretariat and all other government offices of Jammu and Kashmir from one capital city to another. From May to October, governmental offices were housed in the summer capital, Srinagar, and the other six months in its winter capital, Jammu.

In April 2021, for the first time in history, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had decided to defer the Darbar Move due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)