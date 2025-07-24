Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Moradabad Municipal Corporation's Kanha Gaushala has become a beacon of innovation in animal welfare, earning the distinction of being the first self-reliant, ISO-certified cowshed in Uttar Pradesh.

Located in Moradabad, this pioneering gaushala showcases exceptional care for its 700-750 resident cows, mostly destitute animals.

The gaushala boasts well-planned infrastructure, including fodder storage, drinking water facilities for both animals and visitors, and arrangements for community service.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar on Wednesday said, "This Gaushala is being operated by the Municipal Corporation. From fodder for the cows to all arrangements are in place here. There is an arrangement for drinking water... People can also do community service here. This is the first cowshed in the state that is ISO certified. At present, there are about 700-750 cows here...".

Cow dung is utilised to create various products such as Go-Kashth (cow dung wood), diyas, and hawan samagri, which are sold at stalls across the city. Notably, Go-Kashth is also used at local cremation centers.

Kumar said, "We are making Go-Kashth, diyas...and we are making hawan samagri from it, and we have set up stalls for it at multiple places around the city. Alongwith this, Go-Kashth has been linked to the cremation centres here, which is helping a lot...".

He further added, "This gaushala is completely self-reliant and well-built as well. Almost all the cows here are 'nirashrit' (destitute), and around six of them are ill and are being treated...we are taking care of them day and night...there is no problem".

The gaushala provides top-notch care for its residents, including medical treatment for ailing animals. Six cows are currently receiving treatment, and the staff ensures round-the-clock care.

By leveraging its resources to produce and sell eco-friendly products, the Kanha Gaushala has achieved self-reliance, setting an example for other gaushalas in the state.

