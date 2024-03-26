Morbi, Mar 26 (PTI) A court on Tuesday granted bail to Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse case, and barred his entry into the district till the completion of the trial as it imposed seven conditions for his release.

Patel, the main accused in the case, was released from Morbi sub-jail on the orders of principal sessions court judge PC Joshi, days after the Supreme Court allowed his regular bail plea and directed the trial court to set stringent terms and conditions for his release.

Morbi suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi city of Gujarat collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 people.

The court of Principal Sessions Judge PC Joshi on Tuesday imposed seven conditions on Patel, the main accused in the case, for his release on regular bail, special public prosecutor Vijay Jani said.

"The accused was directed to remain outside Morbi district until the conclusion of the trial, and visit the district only on the dates of trial," he said.

The accused was also directed to deposit Rs 1 lakh as bail bond and not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, he said.

Patel was also directed to submit his residential proof before the court and inform it whenever there was an address change, Jani told media persons.

The court directed Patel to surrender his passport within seven days and directed him to remain present for hearings in the trial court.

The Supreme Court on March 22 ordered Patel's release on strict bail conditions, to be decided by the trial court.

Patel had moved the top court after the Gujarat High Court last December rejected his regular bail plea.

Patel's firm was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the ill-fated British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town of Gujarat. As many as 135 persons, including women and children, were killed and 56 others were injured when the bridge collapsed.

Patel and nine others have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 336 (an act which endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing rash or negligent act).

