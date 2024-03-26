New Delhi, March 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut where he will address a rally on March 30. Meerut is considered as the political capital of western Uttar Pradesh.BJP has fielded Arun Govil, from Meerut, the actor who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 80s, encapsulating a message on the Ayodhya temple, which was inaugurated earlier this year.

Jayant Choudhary president of Rashtriya Lok Dal will also accompany him on the stage. This will mark the first event after the BJP-RLD alliance was formed. This is the fourth time that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has forged alliance with the BJP, as Jayant Chaudhary, represents the third generation of his family and the party. In this Lok Sabha election, the RLD is contesting in alliance with the BJP. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election.

The RLD has been allotted two Lok Sabha seats - Bijnor and Baghpat - as part of this alliance. Additionally, the BJP has given one legislative council seat to the RLD. With this alliance, RLD's national president Jayant Chaudhary will now be seen campaigning for BJP candidates, while senior BJP leaders will campaign for RLD candidates. In this sequence, Jayant Chaudhary's presence in Meerut alongside PM Modi is significant. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of 195 Candidates, PM Narendra Modi To Contest General Polls From Varanasi; Check Full List.

It's worth noting that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases across the country, with voting on June 4 and results thereafter. The first phase of polling will take place on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase on June 1. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase.