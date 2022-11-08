New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the bridge collapse in Morbi has painted a bad picture of Gujarat and the most shocking part was that no one from the government apologized for the tragedy.

"Morbi bridge collapse has brought shame to the fair name of Gujarat...The most shocking development is that no one, on behalf of the govt, has apologized for the tragedy. No one has resigned from taking responsibility," Chidambaram told reporters.

Also Read | Indian Sailors Detained in Equatorial Guinea: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi To Help for Release of 16 Stranded Seafarers.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

Further, when asked about prospects of emerging parties (such as AAP) contesting elections in Gujarat, Chidambaram said no one would vote for the party after seeing Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

Also Read | India to Host ‘No Money For Terrorism’ Ministerial Conference Next Week in Delhi.

"If you've lived in Delhi as long as I've lived and if you believe the air in Delhi (is poor), you'll not vote for Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat," said Chidambaram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)