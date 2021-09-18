Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): After former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said more leaders will join the party in coming days as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "just a gas balloon with no ideology".

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch."

"BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party," he added.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also reiterated that prominent leaders from different political parties will join the party.

"It is a welcome move on the part of Babul Supriyo that he has joined our party. He is a popular face not just in Bengal but also outside. Gradually, people from different political parties are joining our party. People are getting attracted towards the pro-people policies of Mamata Banerjee. More political leaders will join TMC in the coming days," Ray told ANI.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined TMC.

Babul Supriyo had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am very excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday."

Earlier in August, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but has withdrawn himself from active politics.

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo had told ANI.

Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category this morning. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)