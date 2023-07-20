Gurugram, Jul 19 (PTI) A joint team of the animal husbandry and health departments on Wednesday took two samples of meat served at a Korean restaurant operating in Sector 53 here over complaints by right-wing outfits which accused some of the eateries of selling beef.

Officials said nine samples of meat were taken from three other Korean restaurants, all from Sector 53 area, late Tuesday night, adding that these samples will be sent to Faridabad for testing.

“A total of 11 samples have been sent to the laboratory in Faridabad for examination. We are awaiting the test results to decide the future course of action. Meanwhile, all the four restaurants are operating as usual," Rajesh Godara from the animal husbandry department said.

The action comes after advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a member of a Hindu outfit, filed a complaint to the police commissioner on Tuesday.

“There is a ban on consumption of certain meat in Haryana. But banned meat is being served here illegally. At the same time, the state government has also made a special law, but all the laws and government orders are being flouted in these restaurants. These eating joints are also being promoted on social media," he alleged.

A senior police officer said the matter is being probed.

