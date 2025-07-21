New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Leaders of the opposition parties are scheduled to submit a signed letter on the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma to the Lok Sabha Speaker at 2 pm on Monday, said sources.

According to sources, more than 100 Members of Parliament have signed the impeachment motion draft, which will be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament.

Also Read | Unemployment Reduced From 6% to 3.2% in 6 Years in India, Inflation at Record Low: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Informs Parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the signatures of over 100 MPs was collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.

"The signature (collection) is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju said while responding to a question about the status of the requisite signatures of MPs for the impeachment exercise against Justice Varma.

Also Read | 'We Will Send BJP to Detention Camps After 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections', Claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

When asked about whether the Parliament will take up the issue in this monsoon session scheduled to start on July 21, the Union Minister said, "In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone."

"I can't comment on any business in terms of priority until and unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with the approval of the chair. It is difficult to make an announcement outside," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said that the party extended its full support to the impeachment move against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, joining hands with the INDIA bloc parties.

"The INDIA bloc parties are also supporting this and are also signing the letters to the Speaker," Congress MP K Suresh told ANI in the national capital after attending an all party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament Monsoon session.

Suresh said that the Congress had already provided 40 signatures to back the motion and was working with other opposition members to complete the required tally.

"They are asking for the signatures of 40 members from the Congress party, and we are giving them. More than 100 members have to submit the letter with signatures, and the Congress party is also signing them," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)