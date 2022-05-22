New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that there are more than 16.53 Cr (16,53,73,860) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with the States/Union Territories that are yet to be administered.

According to an official statement from the ministry, the Government of India has so far provided more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses to the States/UTs from its free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The Union government, as a part of its nationwide vaccination drive that started on tarted on 16 January 2021, has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 Vaccines free of cost.

In its new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination which commenced from 21 June 2021, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines, produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country, to States and UTs.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, an advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

