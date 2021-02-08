Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Manipur earned over Rs 2.5 crore by way of issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP) last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly Monday.

A sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 came to the state from releasing 1,62,902 ILP from January 1 to December 31 last year, he said. Responding to a query raised during the question hour at the ongoing 12th session of the 11th Manipur legislative assembly, Biren Singh said out of the total revenue collected Rs 7,75,400 came from renewed permits.

Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is obligatory for a native from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

The ILP regime was extended to Manipur on December 11, 2019 with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order to this effect. It came in action in Manipur from January 1, 2020.

The decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an announced in Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extended to the northeastern state.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry.

Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. Biren Singh informed the House that the state government is fully committed to protect the indigenous population.

He said 20,531 regular permits and 1,40,257 temporary permits were issued during the period. No special category permits were however issued.

Responding to another query, the Manipur chief minister said steps will be taken to subsidise the charges for COVID-19 testing after consulting the stakeholders, including private hospitals and clinics.

He said a total of 5,19,458 tests have been conducted in the state till February 2, 2021 of which 4,34,960 and 84,498 tests were carried out at the government and private facilities respectively.

Biren Singh, who is in-charge of Art and culture department, also informed that necessary steps are being initiated to introduce Post Graduate Diploma courses at Manipur State Film & Television Institute.

He said the state cabinet has already given green signal for recruitment of staffs besides equipments and library of the institute have been installed.

Once the recruitment process is completed, classes will be conducted as early as possible. Full autonomy will also be given to the institute, he added.

