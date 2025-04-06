New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The morning Aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability. She mounts on a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, so it is termed 'Maha Navami'.

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is presenting a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)