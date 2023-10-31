The 84 mm shell was found lying in the field of Dadui village. (Photo/ANI)

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Jammu and Kashmir police destroyed a mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Basantar River at Samba district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the 84 mm shell was found lying in the field of Dadui village on the Samba-Mansar road late on Monday night.

The mortar shell was immediately seized by the police, and the bomb disposal squad later destroyed it in a controlled explosion, they added. (ANI)

