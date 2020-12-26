Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) A 75-MM mortar shell was on Saturday recovered from a railway track near here, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The shell without having a fuse was found on the track by a patrolling party of Railway police at Kunjwani and was subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, the official said.

He said it was an old shell and was not capable of causing an explosion.

