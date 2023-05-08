Samba/Jammu, May 8 (PTI) An old mortar shell was detected along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.

The shell was found by locals, who informed the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, they said.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Scared of Swarm of Bees, Man Jumps From Third Floor of Hospital in Khandwa, Dies Hours After Becoming Father.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)