Rajouri/Jammu, May 2 (PTI) A 120 mm mortar shell was found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Some villagers saw the shell lying at a river bank in Kalal border area and informed the police on Monday night, they said.

A bomb disposal squad of the Army was called in and the shell was destroyed through a controlled explosion, they said.

