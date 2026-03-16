Quetta [Balochistan], March 16 (ANI): At least eight individuals have reportedly gone missing in separate incidents across different districts of Balochistan, according to local sources and families who allege that several of them were taken into custody by Pakistani security forces, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to reports, one of the incidents occurred in Quetta, where Saifullah, son of Attaullah and a resident of Killi Qambrani on Sariab Road, was reportedly detained around 2 am on March 12.

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Family members said the 21-year-old mechanic was taken away by personnel believed to be from Pakistani security forces and moved to an undisclosed location. His whereabouts remain unknown.

In another case reported by The Balochistan Post, Majeed, a 20-year-old student from the coastal town of Jiwani in Gwadar district, was allegedly taken into custody around 4 a.m. on March 13 from the Panwan area.

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Local sources told The Balochistan Post that personnel believed to be from the Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence were involved in the detention.

Two brothers from the Zehri area of Khuzdar district have also been reported missing in separate incidents.

As reported by the media outlet, Shams Baloch, son of Haji Qadir Bakhsh, was allegedly detained by Pakistani military personnel from his home in Zehri town on the evening of March 2.

His brother, Qamar Zehri, had earlier been taken into custody on February 19 from the BMC Labour Colony in Quetta by personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department and has remained missing since then.

Meanwhile, in Turbat in Kech district, residents Balach Peeral and Balach Naseer from the Nasirabad area were reportedly detained during a late-night operation and taken to an unknown location, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a separate incident highlighted by TBC, Abdul Ghani, son of Abdul Hafeez Kubdani, was allegedly abducted by unidentified armed men near a police station in Kharan city.

Witnesses said the men forced him into a vehicle before leaving the scene.

Families of the missing individuals said they have not received any information about their relatives' whereabouts, nor have they been produced before any court.

Relatives have urged human rights organisations and international bodies to take notice of the incidents and help ensure the safe recovery of those reported missing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)