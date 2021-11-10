New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday chaired the brainstorming session on strategies for ending TB by 2025.

The session was aimed at exploring innovative solutions for accelerating tuberculosis' eradication in the country.

"We need to shift gears and come up with innovative solutions to make up for the setbacks due to COVID-19 and move beyond," stated Pawar. (ANI)

