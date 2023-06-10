Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai on Saturday visited Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier HQ in Guwahati and took stock of the operational preparedness of forces deployed along the international border in the area of responsibility of Guwahati frontier.

"Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IG BSF, Guwahati Ftr (Patgoan) gave a detailed briefing on the prevailing security scenario and challenges on the border under BSF Guwahati Frontier and the various measures being undertaken by BSF to strengthen the International Border to prevent smuggling activities, illegal immigration, trans-border crimes," the official statement said.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the security measures and operational preparedness of BSF and said that the government recognizes the contribution of BSF towards national security and is always eager to address operational concerns.

On the occasion, Union Minister Rai also applauded the tireless efforts made by BSF to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border and the commendable job being performed by border men in safeguarding the Indian border, the statement mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that BSF under Guwahati is deployed in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, Dhubri, and South Salamara-Mankachar districts of Assam on the Indo - Bangladesh border. (ANI)

